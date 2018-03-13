Photo: Brad Penner / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Logic is taking his Bobby Tarantino project on the road.

The rapper has revealed dates for The Bobby Tarantino Vs. Everybody Tour, launching June 8 in Boston with shows lined up through August 8 in St. Louis, MO.

Related: Logic Reveals New Mixtape ‘Bobby Tarantino II’

Rappers Kyle and NF will serve as support acts on the hip-hop jaunt.

The tour is in support of Logic’s recently released Bobby Tarantino II mixtape, which was revealed with a promo video featuring popular existential cartoon characters, Rick and Morty.

See the tour itinerary below.

6/8 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

6/9 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

6/10 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

6/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

6/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

6/17 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

6/19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

6/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

6/22 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

6/26 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

6/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

6/30 – Detroit, MI DTE @ Energy Music Theatre

7/1 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/3 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

7/5 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

7/6 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

7/11 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

7/13 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

7/14 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

7/15 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheatre

7/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

7/19 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

7/21 – Las Vegas, CA @ Park Theater at Park MGM

7/22 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

7/24 – San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

7/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

7/27 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

7/28 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

7/29 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

8/1 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre

8/3 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Never miss a tour date from Logic with Eventful.