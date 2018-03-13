Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Jackson Hole, Wyoming is a posh winter getaway, but it doesn’t look like Kanye West is there just to ski and snowboard. Yeezy seems to be hard at work on new music.

The My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy rapper has remained mostly out of the spotlight since his Saint Pablo Tour came to an abrupt end in 2016. Now, the 21-time GRAMMY winner likely has holed up to create new tunes with a variety of collaborators.

Yeezy has been spotted in Jackson Hole multiple times, solo and with wife Kim Kardashian. Kanye fans have pieced together social media updates from famous rappers, producers and songwriters who’ve checked in near Kanye in recent weeks. The theory is that all these artists have dropped by to collaborate with Kanye, whose next studio album is still shrouded in mystery.

In addition to spotting Kanye, locals have snapped photos of Travis Scott, The Dream, Kid Cudi, Nas, King Louie, and more in the area. Producers like Mike Dean and Wheezy have also been sighted nearby.

The Twitter account @TeamKanyeDaily has kept the fan community posted on new developments in Wyoming, attempting to read the tea leaves about Ye’s eighth studio album.

See some promising photos from Wyoming here:

A mountain view with a hint of Kanye. LOL @KimKardashian https://t.co/VCs91e9b0j —

(@TeamKanyeDaily) March 12, 2018

.@trvisXX in Wyoming too? Seems like Kanye and Travis albums are getting closer... https://t.co/DDj3Up7Pwd —

Hunter Segesta (@Segesta24) March 10, 2018

Travis Scott’s manager posted this from Jackson, Wyoming today. Thanks for the heads up @bathingsupreme_ https://t.co/13aZ2i2isz —

(@TeamKanyeDaily) March 09, 2018