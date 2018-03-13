Chico Fire & Rescue

By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Northern California firefighters were given a pleasant surprise on Sunday after being reunited with a dog they rescued just last week. The Chico Fire and Rescue Department shared photos on social media of the community’s luckiest dog, “Boo”.

Great to see “Boo” is feeling better. Last Tuesday, firefighters rescued Boo from a burning house on Chestnut Street. Firefighters and medics worked to resuscitate the pup. Thanks for stopping by Alex Collins! #ChicoFD #AnimalRescue pic.twitter.com/yrIWHUTFTb — Chico Fire-Rescue (@ChicoFD) March 11, 2018

Boo was found unconscious inside a burning home on Tuesday (3/6) after firefighters responded to a neighbors emergency call. Boo’s owner, Alexx Collins, was out applying for a job on the morning of the blaze, and her daughter was in daycare.

Collins arrived home to find her dog being given oxygen by first responders.

The pup, Alexx, and her daughter, who have steadily been recovering from the traumatic day, finally got a chance to say thank you during a visit to the firehouse — and Boo’s heroes even provided a donation to help the family rebuild their home.

A friend has set up a GoFundMe page to help the Collins family cover the cost of the fire and Boo’s medical expenses.