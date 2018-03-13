Filed Under:video
Chico Fire & Rescue

By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Northern California firefighters were given a pleasant surprise on Sunday after being reunited with a dog they rescued just last week. The Chico Fire and Rescue Department shared photos on social media of the community’s luckiest dog, “Boo”.

Boo was found unconscious inside a burning home on Tuesday (3/6) after firefighters responded to a neighbors emergency call. Boo’s owner, Alexx Collins, was out applying for a job on the morning of the blaze, and her daughter was in daycare.

Collins arrived home to find her dog being given oxygen by first responders.

The pup, Alexx, and her daughter, who have steadily been recovering from the traumatic day, finally got a chance to say thank you during a visit to the firehouse — and Boo’s heroes even provided a donation to help the family rebuild their home.

A friend has set up a GoFundMe page to help the Collins family cover the cost of the fire and Boo’s medical expenses.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live