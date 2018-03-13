Photo: Courtesy Sony Music Nashville

By Scott T. Sterling

Cam is getting up close and personal with her fans.

The “Diane” singer has revealed the Listening Room Tour Series for this spring, categorized as “a space for real moments and real conversations with fans of her music.”

The tour will take Cam to “small, cozy venues where Cam will take fan requests, perform songs she’s written for other artists, preview new music from her highly anticipated sophomore album,” according to a press release.

The singer also warns prospective concertgoers that she plans on telling it like it really is in an uncensored fashion: “Adult language will be used y’all.”

The 10-city tour kicks off April 10, with shows scheduled through May 10, when Cam performs in Vienna, VA .

Tickets and VIP packages go on sale this Friday, March 16th right here. See the tour itinerary below.



4/17 – Portland, Ore. @ Doug Fir Lounge

4/18 – Kuna, Idaho @ Cowgirls Saloon

4/19 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The State Room

4/21 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Cafe Du Nord

4/22 – Paso Robles, Calif. @ Hope Family Winery

4/24 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Echo

4/25 – Hermosa Beach, Calif. @ Saint Rocke

4/26 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Bootleg Theater

5/7 – New York City @ Rockwood Music Hall

5/8 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Baby’s All Right

5/10 – Vienna, Va. @ Jammin Java