By Annie Reuter

Brantley Gilbert’s tour bus recently burst into flames.

The country artist posted a video of the fire on Instagram on Monday (March 12) and assured fans that everyone was safe. He even joked about “adding pyro” to his performance.

“Hey y’all…. adding pyro back into the set…. working out details now,” he wrote. “In all seriousness…. thankful no one was injured…. bus drivers are safe…. I’m safe…. see y’all back on the road soon…”

The short clip of flames engulfing the back of Gilbert’s bus is soundtracked by his song “Hell On Wheels.”

Gilbert is currently in the middle of his The Ones That Like Me Tour. The next scheduled date is March 24 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Check out Gilbert’s bus fire video below: