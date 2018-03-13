Photo: Daniel DeSlover / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

21 Savage is giving back.

The rapper appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today (March 13), where he performed the song “Bank Account.”

Related: Post Malone Reveals 2018 North American Tour Dates with 21 Savage

21 Savage backed up the sentiments of “Bank Account” by presenting a $21,000 check to the “21 Savage Bank Account Campaign,” a new initiative focused on teaching teens about money management and financial literacy.

“Now that I do have money in my bank account, I want to help kids with a background similar to mine to get smart about their money,” the rapper said in a press statement (via Rolling Stone), adding that the song’s success is “ironic,” considering that “knew almost nothing about bank accounts” as a teen.

“21 Savage is doing something absolutely amazing,” DeGeneres raved on Instagram about the new charity. See her post below.

With the $21k donation, 21 Savage will give $1000 to 21 different teens to open bank accounts and learn how to manage their money.

Watch 21 Savage’s performance below.