By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Ohio’s Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has announced the happy arrival of seven adorable babies representing three at-risk species, born in late January and early February of this year.

The zoo’s newest (and tiniest) additions are a litter of five Asian small-clawed otter pups, a wide-eyed silvered leaf langur baby, and finally a downy-soft Humboldt penguin chick.

The otter pups, which are native to the coastal regions of southern India and Southeast Asia were born in the early morning hours of January 26th.

The female silvered leaf langur baby was born on February 16th, and a female Humboldt penguin chick named Her Majesty Gertrude Sprinklebottom (Gertrude for short) hatched on February 19th.

Keep up with all of the adorable updates and be on the lookout for even more baby animals by following the Columbus Zoo on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

