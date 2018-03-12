By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Video of a man breaking windows and attempting to remove a gumball machine being used to collect donation money for Sacramento, California’s Front Street Animal Shelter has surfaced online along with a plea for help trying to find the man.

The alleged burglar smashed the front window of the shelter hoping to crawl back through with the machine, but couldn’t fit with the hulking dispenser.

Eventually, the aptly-named “Gumball Bandit” searched for a different exit and managed to escape with the machine through a back door, and struggled to get his loot over a barbed wire fence.

In a video posted on Facebook, the shelter set the scene to the iconic Curb Your Enthusiasm theme song “Frolic” by Italian composer Luciano Michelini.

The animal shelter is encouraging people to share the video, writing: “Help catch the guy who stole a gumball machine from shelter pets – Sacramento’s dumbest criminals — The Gumball Bandit faced many trials and tribulations when he broke into our shelter and stole our fund-raising gumball machine. But don’t feel too sorry for this candy crook, he did just steal from a shelter after all. You can help us catch him by sharing this video!”

Officials are asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact the Sacramento Police Department.