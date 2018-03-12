Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during his performance Sunday evening (March 11), at C2C Festival in Dublin, Ireland.

Related: Tim McGraw Thanks Retailers for Changes to Gun Policies

The singer had just finished his Number one hit “Humble & Kind” when he dropped to his knees and had to end the show.

McGraw’s wife Faith Hill came out and told fans that McGraw was too dehydrated to perform.

“He’s been super dehydrated. I apologize,” she said. “But I made the decision that he cannot come back out onstage.”

A representative for McGraw issued an official statement: “Tim McGraw was suffering from dehydration in Dublin this evening at the C2C show. He was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine. He and Faith thank everyone for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon.”

McGraw’s next scheduled appearance is on May 31 in Richmond, Virginia, where he will take the stage with Hill for the Soul2Soul Tour.