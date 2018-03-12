Filed Under:SZA
Photo: Frank Micelotta / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

SZA took the world by storm in 2017 with the release of her debut album, Ctrl. The critically acclaimed project boasted 14 tracks and the singer hints that there is more to come.

Responding to a fan’s suggestion on Twitter, the singer revealed that she’s working on a deluxe edition of the album.

“hey girl I was just wondering if you could drop this as a bonus track to ctrl if it’s no problem?” her fan writes, including a snippet of an unreleased “Love Galore” verse.

“Yah got about 6 bonus tracks so far 🤔 we got room ta add,” SZA responds.

A representative for RCA confirmed to Pitchfork that a Deluxe album is on the way. No release date has been announced yet.

