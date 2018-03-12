Filed Under:video

By Kayle Jardine/Joe Cingrana

During a recent scuba diving trip with her boyfriend, Mikkel, in Cozumel, Mexico, Brynnan could have never imagined how their breathtaking dive would end!

Setting up a scene for the love of his life straight out of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Mikkel planted a clamshell with a diamond ring on the ocean floor with help from dive company Maple Leaf Scuba.

When they reached the spot where the shell was hidden, Mikkel proposed to Brynnan — who said yes — and the pair just couldn’t wait to surface to seal it with a kiss!

“Just look at the world around you, Right here on the ocean floor, Such wonderful things surround you, What more is you lookin’ for?”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live