By Kayle Jardine/Joe Cingrana

During a recent scuba diving trip with her boyfriend, Mikkel, in Cozumel, Mexico, Brynnan could have never imagined how their breathtaking dive would end!

Setting up a scene for the love of his life straight out of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Mikkel planted a clamshell with a diamond ring on the ocean floor with help from dive company Maple Leaf Scuba.

When they reached the spot where the shell was hidden, Mikkel proposed to Brynnan — who said yes — and the pair just couldn’t wait to surface to seal it with a kiss!

“Just look at the world around you, Right here on the ocean floor, Such wonderful things surround you, What more is you lookin’ for?”