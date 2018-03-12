Filed Under:Rae Sremmurd, Slim Jxmmi, swae lee
By Scott T. Sterling

Rae Sremmurd know cool cars.

The rap duo of Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee have shared the new music video for “Powerglide,” the track featuring Juicy J, and it’s one wild ride.

The clip features the guys and a group of friends driving a succession of tricked-out low-riders to the top of a parking structure.

The rappers perform the track up on the parking structure rooftop as cars burn rubber, do donuts and get lit up by overhead helicopters. Producer Mike Will Made It makes a cameo appearance in the video.

Watch the new clip, which contains explicit lyrics, below.

