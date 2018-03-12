Photo: Daniel DeSlover / Sipa / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

Kacey Musgraves will first kick off her Oh, What A World Tour this October overseas. The singer is set to launch her headlining tour on October 21 in the Netherlands and continue through England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Ireland, before returning stateside.

The singer announced her tour while on stage during her headlining set at C2C: Country to Country Festival at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday (March 10). Additional dates will be revealed in the coming weeks. Tickets for her European dates will go on sale to the public on March 16.

The tour will be in support of Musgraves’ upcoming fourth studio album, Golden Hour, available March 30. Musgraves is currently on the road with Little Big Town through May. Following the tour, she’ll serve as support to Harry Styles beginning in June before heading overseas in the fall.

Kacey Musgraves Oh, What A World Tour dates:

10/21 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg Max

10/23 – Bristol, England @ Bristol Hippodrome

10/24 – York, England @ York Barbican

10/26 – Nottingham, England @ Nottingham Concert Hall

10/27 – London, England @ Wembley Arena

10/28 – Birmingham, England @ Birmingham Academy

10/30 – Manchester, England @ Manchester Apollo

11/1 – Gateshead, England @ The Sage Gateshead

11/2 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Armadillo

11/3 – Liverpool, England @ Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

11/5 – Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Belfast Waterfront Hall

11/6 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre