By Annie Reuter
Kacey Musgraves will first kick off her Oh, What A World Tour this October overseas. The singer is set to launch her headlining tour on October 21 in the Netherlands and continue through England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Ireland, before returning stateside.
The singer announced her tour while on stage during her headlining set at C2C: Country to Country Festival at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday (March 10). Additional dates will be revealed in the coming weeks. Tickets for her European dates will go on sale to the public on March 16.
The tour will be in support of Musgraves’ upcoming fourth studio album, Golden Hour, available March 30. Musgraves is currently on the road with Little Big Town through May. Following the tour, she’ll serve as support to Harry Styles beginning in June before heading overseas in the fall.
Kacey Musgraves Oh, What A World Tour dates:
10/21 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg Max
10/23 – Bristol, England @ Bristol Hippodrome
10/24 – York, England @ York Barbican
10/26 – Nottingham, England @ Nottingham Concert Hall
10/27 – London, England @ Wembley Arena
10/28 – Birmingham, England @ Birmingham Academy
10/30 – Manchester, England @ Manchester Apollo
11/1 – Gateshead, England @ The Sage Gateshead
11/2 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Armadillo
11/3 – Liverpool, England @ Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
11/5 – Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Belfast Waterfront Hall
11/6 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre