By Annie Reuter

Jason Aldean’s ’80s game is strong as can be, as evidenced by the outfit he wore to a father-daughter dance. The singer took his 10-year-old daughter, Kendyl, to the dance on Saturday (March 10) and their retro outfits didn’t disappoint.

“80’s themed father daughter dance tonite….. Me and Kendyl bout to crush it!” Aldean captioned an Instagram photo of him standing proudly beside his daughter while holding newborn Memphis in his arms.

In the pic, Aldean sports a Michael Jackson Thriller T-shirt, nylon pants and a red bandanna tied around his forehead. His daughter wore a throwback Saved By The Bell T-shirt, bright green neon leggings, fishnet gloves and a ballet skirt.

Hopefully, the two perfected their moonwalk at the dance.

Aldean will kick off his upcoming 34-city High Noon Neon Tour on May 10 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Check out the cute post below.

