By Scott T. Sterling

Fall Out Boy are showing their support for students protesting gun violence with a benefit concert.

The group (who also curated the event) will headline the “Stay Amped” show in Washington, D.C., that will also feature G-Eazy, Bebe Rekha, Lizzo and more.

The March 23 show is in support of the March for Our Lives rallies happening the next day in the wake of the high school shooting tragedy that occurred in Parkland, FL, last month. Proceeds will benefit gun violence prevention groups Giffords and Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund.

“This is a time for action,” Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz told Rolling Stone. “We need to support the Parkland teens, and kids across the country. We have their backs, and we must demand our lawmakers do more to end this gun violence crisis.”

“I’m looking forward to being a part of this and getting energized by these kids and other survivors who have been incredibly inspiring to me,” G-Eazy added.

“Stay Amped” is scheduled for D.C. venue The Anthem, with tickets going on sale this Wednesday, March 12.

The seated venue boasts “Super Excellent Seats,” categorized as “the first few rows of each balcony.” At the “Stay Amped” show, for each “Super Excellent Seat” sold, a ticket will be donated “to a student activist attending the March for Our Lives rally from Parkland and elsewhere in the country,” per the concert listing.