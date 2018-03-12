By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Daniel Escalante and his wife Socorra have been together since the seventh grade — and after 28 years of happy marriage, Socorra decided to surprise him with a brand new truck.

Daniel simply couldn’t believe his eyes when his wife surprised him with an over-the-top present for his 50th birthday. While enjoying a birthday meal out with the family, Daniel was given a box with a key inside.

When the father of three pressed the button and saw the lights from a brand-new truck flash in the parking lot, he was overcome with emotion seeing the heartwarming gift.

Daniel and Socorra’s daughter Natalie tells Radio.com “he’s been wanting a new truck and she wanted to surprise him with the one he’d be looking at!”

And surprised he was! We bet Daniel’s got some big shoes to fill for his wife’s next birthday!

[tweet https://twitter.com/woahnatalieeee/status/972007879556280321]