Filed Under:Cole Swindell, Ryan Blaney
Photo: Frank Micelotta / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Cole Swindell went for the ride of his life.

The country star braved life, limb and his lunch by taking a high-speed ride with NASCAR driver, Ryan Blaney.

Swindell and Blaney hooked up at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, where Swindell will perform before the 2018 Monster Energy All-Star Race on May 19.

“I’ve never been this nervous walking onstage,” Swindell cracks as he gets into the car with the NASCAR racer in a video of the experience. “I’m usually in control when I walk out onstage. I trust my buddy, though,” Swindell adds, gesturing towards Blaney.

The country star is all smiles as Blaney blasts around the track at blisteringly high speeds.

Find information about Cole Swindell’s concert at the 2018 Monster Energy All-Star Race on May 19 (free with purchase of a ticket to the race) right here.

