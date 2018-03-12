Photo: Jane Tyska / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

The Arctic Monkeys are coming to North America.

Alex Turner and company have revealed a clutch of shows on this side of the pond, kicking off with a date at the famed Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on May 5. The band has shows lined up through August 5, when they touch down in the land of Drake, Toronto. See the tour itinerary below.

The Arctic Monkeys will stop by Dover, DE, over the weekend of June June 14-17 to play at this year’s Firefly festival.

Rumors have been swirling that the band is working on a new album, with Alex Turner telling a fan recently that a single would be dropping “soon.”

That same fan snapped a pic with Turner, who as of March 5, 2018, was sporting longer hair (no pomade) and (gasp!) facial hair. Only time will reveal if this new look will still be in effect when the band comes to North America.

Tickets for the shows go on sale this Friday, March 16. Find more details right here.

5/5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

6/14-17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

6/16 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

6/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

6/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre

7/24 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

7/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

7/28 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

7/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

8/1 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

8/5 – Toronto, ONT @ Air Canada Centre

