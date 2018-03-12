By Scott T. Sterling
Alice in Chains have revealed a second leg on the band’s current North American tour, which kicks back into gear August 22 with a show in Vancouver, Canada. The new slew of dates stretch until Sept. 15 in Phoenix, AZ.
The band has also shared that they’re “putting the finishing touches” on a new album, although there are no indications when the follow-up to 2013 album, The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here, will be released.
See Alice in Chain’s new itinerary below.
8/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
8/28 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vino Robles Amp
8/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium
8/31 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
9/1 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl
9/3 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall
9/4 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre
9/6 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
9/7 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
9/8 – Dallas, TX @ Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory
9/10 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theatre
9/11 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre
9/13 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore
9/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
