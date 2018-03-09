By Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana

Quarterback Tom Brady has shaved off almost all of his luscious locks to help raise awareness for cancer research.

The New England Patriots star QB was a surprise guest at the fifth annual ‘Saving by Shaving’ fundraiser for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Ma.

But it wasn’t just Brady who went under the buzzer — Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker sat down right next to the NFL star as they both had their heads shaved for a good cause.

The event was part of an effort by local telecom company Granite Telecommunication to pledge $5 million to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute if 1,000 of their team members, family, friends all pledged to shave their heads or beards.

The event, which is close to Brady’s heart as his mother, Galynn, is a cancer survivor, has actually surpassed its goal raising over seven million dollars!

[tweet https://twitter.com/MassGovernor/status/971879261320728581]