Photo: Adam Alessi

By Scott T. Sterling

The Neighbourhood have found an intriguing and unexpected star for the band’s latest music video for “Scary Love”: Tommy Wiseau, the man behind the legendary midnight movie, The Room.

Related: The Neighbourhood Announce New Album, Tour Dates & New Song ‘Void’

Wiseau, who was made even more famous after being portrayed by actor James Franco in the movie The Disaster Artist, makes for a striking presence in the ominous and neon-lit visual.

The video finds Wiseau striding into Rae’s Restaurant in Santa Monica, a popular old school breakfast spot in Santa Monica, CA. The ’80s-inspired clip gets really interesting when Wiseau pulls out a sawed-off laser gun and gets into a fight with the waitress.

“Scary Love” is from the Neighbourhood’s new self-titled album, which just hit music streaming services and retailers today (March 9).

Watch the wild video below.