By Scott T. Sterling

There is a lot going on in the Smashing Pumpkins universe at the moment.

An understatement for fans of the alt-rock legends, who recently reunited three of the band’s four original members for a reunion tour this year.

Now, frontman Billy Corgan says the Smashing Pumpkins are putting finishing touches on not just one, but two new EPs.

“So almost all the musical side is done with 2 days to go, leaving background vocals and last minute touches/flourishes/drang,” Corgan shared on Instagram, sharing the song titles for fans who might have missed them when they were first announced: “Solara,” “Marchin’ On,” “Travels,” “Seek and You Shall Destroy,” “With Sympathy,” “Knights of Malta,” “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts).” and “Alienation.”

“The intended plan being to release the songs over two four-song E.P.’s, with a first song most likely due out in May,” Corgan detailed regarding the fate of the new music.

The head Pumpkin also revealed that the reunited group had conducted “a long-ranging interview for the New York Times, which given the questions asked will address many of the things we get asked about here on IG.”

Considering the whirlwind of controversy already swirling around the reunion (much of it around original bass player, D’arcy Wretzky), it promises to be a must-read feature for Smashing Pumpkins faithful.

Later, Corgan hopped back on Instagram and switched things up by sharing a lovely cover version of the Moody Blues’ 1967 classic, “Nights in White Satin.”

“This is something I recorded into my phone a while back, as I’d wanted to play ‘Nights In White Satin’ by the Moody Blues on last year’s Ogilala tour,” Corgan revealed. “For whatever reason I just didn’t find the courage, because I love the song so much. But I offer it here to share. Maybe I will record it when I go back to Nashville in a few weeks?”

Listen to Corgan’s take on the Moody Blues’ hit below.