By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Actress Lili Reinhart is calling out Cosmo for apparently photoshopping an image of her.

The Riverdale star posed for Cosmopolitan Philippines and was surprised when she saw the photo and says that her waist was altered to look smaller.

She shared the before and after shots of both her and her co-star Camila Mendes in her Instagram story, writing: “it’s sad that you felt our bodies needed to be slimmed down.”

She also posted, “Camila and I are f****** beautiful. As is. And you can’t fix us.”

The 21-year-old actress also acknowledged how far the women’s rights movement has come in the past year — but admitted there is still a long way to go.