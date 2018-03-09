By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Sabrina Barnes is a proud military mom whose son recently joined the military and recently left for basic training. It’s been two weeks since she’s heard from him, which as you can imagine, can have an emotional toll on a parent.

Sabrina, who has been involved in the planning of a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new pick up service at work, agreed to lead the staff in “The Star-Spangled Banner” — even though she hasn’t sung in front of people in public since middle school.

While singing the lyrics, Sabrina became quite emotional, thinking of her son and the sacrifice he is making for his country.

In a video shared on Facebook, this mother shows everyone exactly what pride for your child and for your country looks like.