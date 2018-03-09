Filed Under:Pentatonix
Photo: Jiro Schneider

By Scott T. Sterling

Dua Lipa, meet Aaliyah.

Pentatonix have mashed up Lipa’s 2017 smash, “New Rules,” with late R&B icon Aaliyah’s 1998 hit, “Are You That Somebody?”

While the songs are decades apart, the singers seamlessly blend the percolating percussion of Timbaland’s production on Aaliyah’s track with melodies from “New Rules” to craft their thrilling new mashup of the two tracks.

The track is the latest advance from the a capella group’s forthcoming full-length, PTX Presents: Top Pop, Vol. I, which is set for release on April 13. The album also includes Pentatonix’s take on Camila Cabello’s “Havana.”

