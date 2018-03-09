Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

John Legend fans love “All Of Me” and “Ordinary People,” but yesterday (March 8) the soulful crooner grooved to another hit with his daughter Luna — “The Wheels On The Bus.”

Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen uploaded an adorable video to Instagram of John and Luna dancing to the song, as arranged by a tiny light-up bus toy.

Teigen shared the video on the heels of news that the Legend family dog Puddy had passed away: “eyes still puffy from puddy tears but they [John and Luna] keep me happy,” she wrote.

Chrissy also gave some backstory about how Puddy came into their lives.

“John and I got Puddy in our first year of dating, when I convinced him half-birthday presents were a real thing,” Chrissy wrote. “10 years ago, on May 30th, I found the dog that would be there for us through every up, down, new house, new city, new tour, new travel. He welcomed new pups and loved on new babies and new bellies.”

Watch John and Luna’s jam session here:

Check out Chrissy’s tributes to Puddy here: