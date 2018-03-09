By Kayla Jardine

These helpless, tiny kittens were abandoned in a cardboard box and left outside.

The 4-day-old animals had no way to survive alone, but thankfully a local animal shelter in London found them and brought the newborns to the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

Now the affectionate litter of two boys and one girl are being hand-reared by the loving staff there. They even feed the babies a bottle every 2 hours, just as the mother would do.

JoAnna Puzzo, of Battersea, said: “We believe someone’s pet had given birth to a litter of kittens and the owners just didn’t know what to do with them.” She continued, “It was incredibly risky to take them away from their mother and leave them on their own overnight – they’re so vulnerable and helpless at this stage.

Luckily these cats didn’t need 9 lives when they had a guardian angel!