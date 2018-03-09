Photo: Tim Cadiente

By Hayden Wright

It’s been 14 years since A Perfect Circle released their studio album Emotive and 2018 marks their return with Eat the Elephant. Today the band released a music video for their new single “Disillusioned.”

The clip tackles a subject that should be familiar to everyone: smartphone addiction. In the video, crowds of people stand staring blankly at their phones in a quasi-religious situation.

Virtual reality headsets and other tech make appearances in the visual, which highlights how disconnected modern people are from authentic experiences. However, the clip ultimately ends on an optimistic note.

Eat the Elephant debuts April 20. Watch A Perfect Circle’s new video below.