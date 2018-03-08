By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

They say teamwork makes the dream work, and that’s more than true for these women!

The Northeastern University Women’s Basketball team’s bus got stuck in Philadelphia during the nor’easter that left hundreds of thousands without power while on their way to the Colonial Athletic Association championships — but these ladies wouldn’t let a little snow stand in their way!

When you’re trying to make it to the #CAAChamps, but your bus gets stuck in the snow. 🚌 ❄️ #GoNU #HowlinHuskies https://t.co/fpHEJBxoEA —

Northeastern WBB (@GoNUwbasketball) March 07, 2018

The girls worked together and eventually got the bus unstuck and they were on their way to the championships!

It sure looks like ‘girl power’ translates into some serious horsepower!