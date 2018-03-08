By Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana

In honor of International Women’s Day, police officers in Russia decided that tickets would be replaced with flowers for some lucky ladies pulled over on March 8th.

The unsuspecting female drivers (those who didn’t commit any violations, of course), were stopped and given bouquets while others played games with the officers who were more than happy to dole out some well-deserved attention.

Throughout the country, Women’s Day is celebrated similarly to Valentine’s Day here in the States, where ladies are given flowers and are pampered for the entire day.