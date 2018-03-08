NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Tens of thousands of Tri-State residents are in the dark, and drivers, including our own John Montone, faced ordeals on the roads and rails a day after the second nor’easter in a week pounded the Tri-State.

There was a 10 mile backup in I-287 South in Wanaque in New Jersey early Thursday due to slippery conditions.

Montone was stuck on the highway for nearly three hours behind stranded cars and several tractor-trailers.

The roadway was impassible because plows never made it there, Montone reported. Some people were stuck in their cars for up to 10 hours.

NJ State Police told Montone this is the worst traffic mess they have ever seen on I-287.

Many are wondering why the exit ramps were reopened in the morning causing the gridlock.

At around 8:15, Montone was finally moving and reported that I-287 had been reopened — only for northbound lanes to close at exit 52 in Pompton Plains because of an overturned tractor-trailer.

There have been 500 crashes in New Jersey, according to the State Police.

Power company Con Edison told 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa that 100 roads were closed.

The powerful storm made of mass transit. There are several delays mostly because of downed trees on tracks.

NJ TRANSIT is operating limited rail service due to the significant impacts across the system following Wednesday’s storm and said customers should expect significant crowding conditions and delays. Cross-honoring will remain in effect all day with NJ TRANSIT rail, light rail, bus and private carrier buses, PATH at Newark, Hoboken & 33rd St. in NY and NY Waterway from Hoboken Terminal.

Bus & Light Rail will operate a regular weekday schedule, however, customers can expect delays and possible cancellations.

Between JCP&L and PSE&G are reporting more than 219,000 combined outages.

All NJ TRANSIT bus service resumed Thursday morning.

Amtrak service between New York and Boston was suspended until 10 a.m.

Several schools are also closed, mostly in the suburbs.