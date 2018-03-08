Filed Under:Old Dominion
Photo: Lloyd Bishop / NBC

By Lauren Hoffman

Old Dominion hit the stage on Late Night with Seth Meyers March 7 to perform “Be with Me.” The country group’s latest track is featured on their sophomore record, Happy Endings.

The 2017 release has earned Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi, Geoff Spring, and Whit Sellers two nominations at the 2018 ACM Awards including Vocal Group of the Year and Album of the Year.

Last summer, the band unveiled the “Be with Me” music video which sends a strong message of female empowerment. The song follows their smash hit, “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart.”

Watch the band’s late night performance below.

