By Kayla Jardine

Minnesota isn’t ready to forgive this year’s Bachelor after the show’s finale left some fans outraged.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. changed his mind after proposing to contestant Becca Kufrin and chose the runner-up Lauren Burnham instead, but Becca’s home state apparently has her back.

Minnesota state representative Drew Christensen shared two images on Twitter of a proposed bill banning Arie from the state.

It reads “The state of Minnesota hereby adopts a policy of zero tolerance of Arie Luyendyk Jr. from season 22 of The Bachelor. It is a state policy that every person in the state has a right to live free from the presence of Arie Luyendyk Jr.”

It looks like things are getting real after the reality show!