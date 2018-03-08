By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

The beloved ‘golden arches’ just received a makeover.

McDonald’s has flipped their iconic arches logo to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8th, and all of the incredible women who work for the company, that’s been in operation for close to 78 years.

Patricia Williams, who bought her own restaurant back in 1987 to inspire her daughters, has temporarily transformed the Lynwood, California location that she’s been running for the past three decades in line with a new publicity push for the parent company.

The iconic rounded ‘M’ logo will be changed on all of the company’s social media channels and 100 restaurants, including Patricia’s, will receive special packaging, work shirts, hats, and more.

“For the first time in our brand history, we flipped our iconic arches for International Women’s Day in honor of the extraordinary accomplishments of women everywhere and especially in our restaurants,” said Wendy Lewis, McDonald’s Chief Diversity Officer, in a statement. “From restaurant crew and management to our C-suite of senior leadership, women play invaluable roles at all levels and together with our independent franchise owners we’re committed to their success.”

In the United States, six out of ten managers at the chain are female… And while that’s already a golden way to celebrate women we think their temporary makeover does quite a fine job as well.