Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

One is the queen of pop, the other is the queen of reality television. They fight crime! Joking aside, Madonna and Kim Kardashian have at least one shared passion — looking their best.

In recent months, Madonna has launched her MDNA skincare line. Kim has been a fixture of the beauty industry for years. The duo (who have both, in their own ways, collaborated with Kanye West) sat down for a talk about their beauty projects. Billboard and magazine even speculate that a joint line is in the works.

Madonna shared a teaser of the conversation with Kim on Twitter with the caption “When Worlds Collide.”

“The next minute I was having a serious chat about skin care and beauty with @KimKardashian! Fun Day,” she wrote.

See teasers from their chat here:

 

 

