AC/DC's Brian Johnson Joins Mick Fleetwood Onstage for 'Route 66'Patrons of Mick Fleetwood's bar in Hawaii were in for a rare treat when the AC/DC singer joined the house band for a night.

Meghan Trainor Shares Fun 'No Excuses' Dance VideoTrainor's new single gets a Zumba routine.

Kelly Clarkson Debuts New Track 'I've Loved You Since Forever'The track accompanies the book of the same name by Hoda Kotb.

What's the Song in the New 'Tomb Raider' Movie Trailer?One of the biggest songs of 2001 has been reworked into a somber and dramatic power ballad.

Lana Del Rey Hits the Town with Florence Welch, FKA Twigs, Marina and the DiamondsWhat looks like a fun night out would make for a pretty fantastic festival lineup.

Here's 10 Steamy Movies Sexier Than 'Fifty Shades of Grey' for Valentine's DayHere’s a starter kit of the top 10 hottest non-Fifty Shades films for the sexy cinephile in all of us.

Tommy Lee Claims Son Brandon Assaulted Him"My fiancé and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me."

Chester Bennington's Widow Shares Plan to Commemorate Singer's BirthdayThe wife of the late Linkin Park frontman has a plan that involves fans around the world.

The 12 Biggest Pop Duets of Last DecadeWe compiled a list of the flashiest, most important, most entertaining duets of the last decade in pop music. The biggest moments in big pop duet recent history are all here.

My Chemical Romance Break Up: Gerard & Mikey Way Explain WhyStunned by the news of MCR's breakup, the band's rabid legion of fans quickly raised questions, and theories began to swirl. In an attempt to explain the band’s sudden demise, members took to social media to share their thoughts.