Demi Lovato cantando como un ángel.

The pop star has shared a new remix of her hit “Tell Me You Love” that doesn’t stray very far from the original outside of one aspect: the language.

Lovato’s new version of the song is sung in Spanish, retaining the track’s energy and passion through the translation.

Listen to the Spanish version of “Tell Me You Love Me” below.

