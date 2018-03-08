By Scott T. Sterling
Today (March 8) is International Women’s Day, and music stars around the world are chiming in with support.
Across all genres of music, both male and female artists have taken to social media to honor the day, officially recognized by the United Nations in 1975, the International Women’s Year.
“Happy International Women’s Day to every single woman in the world,” wrote Lady Gaga. “Cheers to your strength and bravery to thrive in a male dominated society. Continue to make your voices heard! You are the definition of courage! We are the womb!!”
See some of the artists celebrating International Women’s Day 2018 below.
Happy International Women’s Day to every single woman in the world. Cheers to your strength and bravery to thrive i… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…—
Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 08, 2018
Our time has come to rejoice, a new agenda’s due.
#Equality
#InternationalWomensDay https://t.co/tj34boTJKG—
Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) March 08, 2018
Let's go girls 😘 #IWD2018 https://t.co/aFIGMaB2vl—
Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) March 08, 2018
This #womensday I'd like to thank my mama who's my best friend; i love u. Who inspires u? #pressforprogress… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…—
camila (@Camila_Cabello) March 08, 2018
"I am proud to be celebrating International Women's Day 2018. The strength of character recently shown by women ren… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…—
Debbie Harry/BLONDIE (@BlondieOfficial) March 08, 2018
Happy #InternationalWomensDay to all my girls across the world! So grateful to know so many incredible women!—
KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) March 08, 2018
Celebrating all of the fierce and fabulous females who continue to lift each other up and inspire! You are incredib… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…—
Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) March 08, 2018
💕#InternationalWomensDay
🎨: Kasi Turpin https://t.co/E47utGRwQt—
Britney Spears (@britneyspears) March 08, 2018
💋sending a big kiss to all the ladies out there. Hope you’re having a good day x—
Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) March 08, 2018
International Women’s Day https://t.co/cc91hsJ1jd—
(@U2) March 08, 2018
Happy #InternationalWomensDay to all the strong women we are blessed to surround ourselves with. 💪❤️ https://t.co/fZEsT2CoE5—
Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) March 08, 2018
Animals! In honor of International Women’s Day, I’m showing that #ICanDoBoth. I can be a musician and still be an a… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…—
kesha (@KeshaRose) March 08, 2018
Thank you to all the incredible women paving the way. Happy International Women's Day. H—
Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) March 08, 2018
“I’m all the woman that I wanna be”
Happy #InternationalWomensDay—
TinaTurner (@LoveTinaTurner) March 08, 2018
Happy International Womens Day! Love each other, look after each other and support each other. Not just today but e… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…—
DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) March 08, 2018
happy 1st #internationalwomensday to my beautiful daughter, carmella. i will teach her to be brave, independent, st… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…—
christina perri (@christinaperri) March 08, 2018
She's truly an eagle when she flies! Happy #InternationalWomensDay! #IWD2018 https://t.co/Jku3o21l1M—
Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 08, 2018
Happy #InternationalWomensDay—
Ann Wilson (@AnnWilson) March 08, 2018
happy international women’s day. 🌕🌕🌕 most of my life is spent on the road with a heck ton of lovely men who are feminists & big champions of all the women in their life. BUT!!!!! i am incredibly grateful that, both at work and at home, i have an amazing support system of women who give me courage, inspire equal parts tenderness and power, and pour their wisdom out over my life every single day. in my 20’s - particular this last half - it has become more crucial than ever that i have an abundant amount of feminine energy and community around me. what i’m learning, that feels v important, is that the word “feminine” just doesn’t mean the same thing to me that it did in earlier years. one of my favorite lyrics is by Adrianne Lenker of @bigthiefmusic: “there’s a woman inside of me. there’s one inside of you too. and she don’t always do pretty things.” . . today (and daily) i’d like to celebrate the feminine power in all living things and appreciate that we, in our femininity, can do anything with a RADICAL tenderness and a wilderness within us that has to be witnessed to be believed. i hope that makes sense. . i chose to use this picture of Emma González bc she is an incredible example to me of how a young woman can teach those of all ages/all genders/all backgrounds how to display your vulnerability, grief, deep love, loyalty, hope, and rage at once... and use it all for the betterment of the world we live in. . . sorry for the novel, i just have a lot of feelings. #happyinternationalwomensday friends 🌹🌹🌹