By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

While this may look like space-age technology, it’s actually just one small step for man, and one giant animal getting a CAT scan.

Tomo the African lion had an interesting day at his home at Ohio’s Columbus Zoo and Aquarium trying out some brand new equipment for the doctors on staff.

Veterinarians and technicians at the zoo’s Animal Health Center wanted to test their newly acquired CAT scan machine, and what better animal to do it than one who shares its name?

Thanks to the scan, also known as computerized axial TOMOgraphy, the extent of an infection in the lion’s gums was diagnosed and Tomo is now undergoing treatment.

Lion dentistry. Think about that for a second.

Without the new machine, it would have been impossible to examine and diagnose Tomo properly, and he’s now expected to make a full recovery.

The vice president of the zoo says the new machine will allow staff to better care for all of their creatures, where previously animals were transferred to a different zoo for care. The Columbus Zoo is now one of just six zoos in the world with computerized axial tomography (CAT) technology on site.