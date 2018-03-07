Photo: Entercom

No matter how hard you try, you simply won’t come up with any excuses to miss Meghan Trainor’s new #1 hit, “No Excuses.” But, seriously, why would you want to anyway?

However, Meghan may or may not have an excuse for not having done her taxes yet. Find out Trainor’s thoughts on taxes, dating, working out, skin care, and so much more:

Speaking of Zumba, have you seen Trainor’s new choreography to her latest track? The 24-year-old says it makes her “feel very sassy.” Check it out.

Trainor’s “No Excuses” will be featured on her upcoming and highly anticipated third studio album. Want even more EXCLUSIVE details on the release? Check back with TOMORROW when M-Train introduces us to a special guest collaborator!!!