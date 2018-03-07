Filed Under:Meghan Trainor
Photo: Entercom

No matter how hard you try, you simply won’t come up with any excuses to miss Meghan Trainor’s new #1 hit, “No Excuses.” But, seriously, why would you want to anyway?

Related: Meghan Trainor Returns With New Song ‘No Excuses’: Watch The Video

However, Meghan may or may not have an excuse for not having done her taxes yet. Find out Trainor’s thoughts on taxes, dating, working out, skin care, and so much more:

Speaking of Zumba, have you seen Trainor’s new choreography to her latest track? The 24-year-old says it makes her “feel very sassy.” Check it out.

Trainor’s “No Excuses” will be featured on her upcoming and highly anticipated third studio album. Want even more EXCLUSIVE details on the release? Check back with TOMORROW when M-Train introduces us to a special guest collaborator!!!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live