Photo: Larry McCormack / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Van Morrison has got something new for fans.

The vocal legend has revealed details of his new album, You’re Driving Me Crazy, which is set for release on April 27.

Related: Record Store Day 2018 Has Something for Everyone



The album was made in collaboration with ith Hammond organ/trumpet virtuoso Joey DeFrancesco, and features Morrison putting a fresh spin on jazz, blues standards and deep cuts from his catalog (via Rolling Stone).

DeFrancesco brought along his own band to make the album, with guitarist Dan Wilson, drummer Michael Ode and tenor saxophone player Troy Roberts all contributing to the final product.

One of the tracks, “Close Enough for Jazz” (originally found on the 1993 album, Too Long in Exile) will be released as a limited-edition seven-inch single for Record Store Day 2018, which falls on April 21. The flip-side of the single will feature a cover of Guitar Slim’s “The Things I Used to Do.”

See the complete album tracklist below.

1. “Miss Otis Regrets” (Cole Porter)

2. “Hold It Right There” (Terry, Grey, Vinson)

3. “All Saints Day” (Van Morrison)

4. “The Way Young Lovers Do” (Van Morrison)

5. “The Things I Used To Do” (Eddie Jones)

6. “Travellin’ Light” (John Mercer, James Mundy, James Young)

7. “Close Enough For Jazz” (Van Morrison)

8. “Goldfish Bowl” (Van Morrison)

9. “Evening Shadows” (Van Morrison / Acker Bilk)

10. “Magic Time” (Van Morrison)

11. “You’re Driving Me Crazy” (Walter Donaldson)

12. “Every Day I Have The Blues” (Peter Chatman)

13. “Have I Told You Lately” (Van Morrison)

14. “Sticks and Stones” (Titus Turner)

15. “Celtic Swing” (Van Morrison)