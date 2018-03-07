By Scott T. Sterling
When Rick of Rick and Morty fame is ready to turn up, he prefers “mixtape Logic” to “album Logic.”
That’s how Logic has revealed his upcoming Bobby Tarantino II mixtape: with a video of Rick and Morty bickering over what to play in Rick’s spaceship.
When Morty offers to play some “album Logic,” Rick is not having it.
“He’s got a plethora of music that varies from mood to mood, Morty. I’m in the mood to turn some s— up, Morty. I’m not in the mood for a message about how I can be whatever I want…meet me in the middle, Morty. Give me some of that Bobby Tarantino s—.”
The clip ends with the release date for Bobby Tarantino II – this Friday, March 9.
Watch the extremely funny and NSFW clip below:
