By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson just took to Instagram to thank the brave individuals who saved his daughter’s life this past weekend.

The 45-year-old actor explained how the Los Angeles fire department and UCLA staff took great care of his two-year-old daughter Jasmine after she had an emergency.

Johnson wrote: “We’re grateful to you all and if you ever need anything, I got your back.”

In the video, Johnson says: “This past Saturday night something happened to me and my family that I would never want to happen to any of you guys out there.

“We were up all night in the emergency room. We had something scary that happened with our little baby girl, Jasmine,” he explained. “She’s OK now — thank God. But, I just want to say thank you so much to everybody who was involved, so caring and compassionate and responsive.

“To all you mommies and daddies out there, when emergencies like this happen, I would just highly recommend that you stay as calm and as focused as possible,” adding, “because our little babies, energetically, they pick up on what we’re putting out, especially in times of stress.”

It is unclear what exactly the emergency was, but we’re happy everyone in the ‘Rock’ family is safe and sound.

Johnson, who has another 16-year-old daughter named Simone, and his girlfriend Lauren Hashian are expecting another baby girl this year. The couple, along with little Jasmine, announced the news back in December on Instagram.