By Hayden Wright

Chris Martin has toured the world and sold millions of albums as the frontman of Coldplay — and now he’s passing that musical ability on to the next generation.

Martin’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow has shared a video of the musician helping their daughter Apple hone her guitar skills. Their song of choice? “Yesterday” by the Beatles.

It’s no secret that The Beatles had a major impact on Martin’s musicianship and general approach to pop-rock (is it just a coincidence that his daughter shares the same name as the Beatles’ record company?). Under her dad’s guidance, Apple might have a show business future herself.

Paltrow (from whom Martin famously “consciously” uncoupled in 2014), captioned the video “Guitar time” with an apple emoji. The Oscar-winning actress recently said Martin feels “like a brother” to her since the former spouses remain close friends and co-parents.

Watch the Martin family music lesson here: