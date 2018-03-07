By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

The bond between this newborn orangutan and her mother is undeniable.

Kesuma was just born at the Chester Zoo in the UK and, as you can see, she’s not quite ready to leave her mom Emma’s side.

The zoo was especially excited to welcome the newborn Sumatran orangutan because the species is currently listed as critically endangered — and little Kesuma is a big boost to their breeding program.

But the loving mother doesn’t seem to mind her daughter hanging all over her most of the day.

This is Emma’s fifth baby, so it’s safe to say she’s an expert at watching over her little ones and can handle giving out as much attention as little Kesuma asks for.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), four of the six great apes – the Eastern Gorilla, Western Gorilla, Bornean Orangutan, and Sumatran Orangutan – are now listed as ‘Critically Endangered’ (species only one step away from going extinct). The remaining two, the Chimpanzee and Bonobo, are also under considerable threat of extinction, and are listed as ‘Endangered.’