Linkin Park fans, Talinda Bennington has a request: change direction.

That’s the message from Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington’s widow, who shared the thought on Twitter about honoring her husband’s birthday.

“To honor Chester Bennington’s birthday, I’m asking you to Change Direction,” she wrote. “On March 20th, post a pic holding up your hand, which symbolizes you know the 5 signs of emotional well-being. Write ‘I AM THE CHANGE’ on your hand. Bcuz the change begins within ourselves.”

In the tweet, Bennington includes a link to 320 Changes Direction, her initiative to “change the culture in America about mental health, mental illness, and wellness.”

According to the site’s homepage, the five signs of emotional well-being are “take care,” “check in,” “engage,” “relax” and “know.”

“The idea for 320 was born out of my personal experience and the recognition that we can do better to address the needs of those who are suffering with mental health concerns and addiction,” Talinda explains on the website. “For 13 years I watched my husband Chester struggle with depression and substance use. I often felt scared and alone. I was uneducated about the challenges he faced and I wanted information – but finding answers to my questions and available help for our family was very difficult.”

Fan support for Bennington’s plan was swift, with many responding with messages of love and admiration.

“Anything to honor Chester,” wrote one fan. “Consider it done.”

“I really love what you do, I admire your strength and will to fight,” shared another. “You’re a true power woman.”

