Photo: Miller Mobley

By Scott T. Sterling

Some of country music’s biggest stars will grace the stage at this year’s ACM Awards ceremony.

Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett have all been announced as performers at the big show. Bebe Rexha will join Florida Georgia Line to share their hit collaboration, “Meant to Be.”

As previously revealed, Rebe McEntire will serve as host for her 15th time.

Additional acts and performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards will be broadcast live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 15 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on CBS.