By Scott T. Sterling

It’s the Fleetwood Mac X AC/DC collaboration you didn’t know you needed—until now.

Mick Fleetwood was joined onstage by former AC/DC frontman, Brian Johnson at the drummer’s Maui bar, with the two uniting on a cover of 194os blues standard “Route 66.”

Johnson greeted the surprised crowd at Fleetwood’s on Front St. by first lauding Fleetwood and his team for being great hosts and showing him around the island. He also takes a moment to give a shout out to the singer of the house band, extolling her vocal prowess and bringing her up for a hug.

The AC/DC singer generates laughs when it takes Fleetwood and the band a moment to decipher in which key he wants them to play the song, thanks to his thick accent.

Once the band and Johnson get on the same page, they come together for a blistering version of the song, with Johnson delivering the vocals in the inimitable style that marks such AC/DC classics as “Back in Black” and “You Shook Me All Night Long.”

Watch the onstage collaboration below.