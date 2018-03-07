By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Dorothy Mason may be 103-years-old, but she’s not ready to retire her favorite hobby anytime soon.

Mason just loves playing the piano for her fellow residents at their Seneca Sunrise-Assisted and Independent Living facility in Ravenna, Nebraska — and they certainly love hearing her perform.

Mason can often be found in the lobby playing beloved classics like “You Are My Sunshine,” and “When the Saints Go Marching In” and also has a personal piano in her private room.

Although Dorothy can no longer see the notes, luckily she has memorized plenty of songs over the years. In a video posted on the Seneca-Sunrise Facebook page, Mason says “I can’t see the notes, so I just make it up.”

In her early days, Mason spent time playing for her girlfriends at Kearney Teachers College before graduating in 1933. After that, she devoted almost 50 years as the organist at her Baptist Church.

This incredible musician has been stroking the keys since she was only 11-years-old — that’s 93 years of music making — and she’s showing no signs of slowing down now!