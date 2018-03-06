By Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana

Kindhearted officers jumped into action when pet owner Megan Vitale ran into their police station clutching her 9-week-old Saint Bernard puppy Bodhi who was choking on food.

Officers from the North Reading Police Department in Massachusetts noticed the puppy was not breathing, limp and unresponsive. As Vitale frantically paced, visibly distraught over the situation, they immediately began giving Bodhi chest compressions and after a few minutes, they were finally able to dislodge the obstruction.

Bodhi was revived and given oxygen by firefighters in the station lobby and the puppy is being treated by a vet with a full recovery expected!

Thanks to the quick-thinking officers at the precinct, this puppy will be able to bark another day!